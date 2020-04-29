|
|
Ardis Martindale
Greenfield - Ardis "Goose" Martindale (nee Rymer), age 88, died of renal failure on April 28, 2020.
Goose was born and raised in the Town of Beaver, Marinette County. She graduated class valedictorian from Coleman High School in 1950 and attended vocational school in Marinette. Goose was employed at the 1st National Bank, met her husband Marvin in a bowling alley, and was married in June of 1955. The couple moved to Milwaukee, then built a house in Greenfield where they raised 3 children; one girl and two boys. When the youngest was twelve years old, Goose went back to work as a bookkeeper for M & I Bank where she worked until retirement.
Preceded in death by her husband and one son, Goose is survived by a daughter Lyn, son Paul, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. After her husband's death in 1983, Goose became interested in genealogy, and enjoyed traveling to cemeteries and courthouses around the state and beyond, collecting pieces of her family history. She attended several family reunions with her daughter, including trips to Pound and Sheboygan in Wisconsin, Muskegon, Michigan, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Given the nickname "Mother Goose" by her four-year-old son, the name evolved to just "Goose" as the children grew older, but it stayed with her for her entire life. To this day there are friends and relatives alike would be hard pressed to recite her given name. Goose moved to Hickory Park Assisted Living following an accident in 2016, and spent her final days resting peacefully at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. She will be dearly missed by all who love her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020