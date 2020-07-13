1/1
Ardys Jean Schoebel
1925 - 2020
Ardys Jean Schoebel

West Bend - Ardys J. Schoebel (Schimmel), age 95, entered peacefully into the Lord's arms on July 8, 2020. She was born on Feb. 16, 1925 in Oakland, WI to Henry & Verna Schimmel (Trieloff).

Ardys married Carl H. Schoebel on May 20, 1950 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in West Allis. Carl passed away on Feb. 28, 2015.

Ardys graduated from West Allis Central High School with honors. She had a fulfilling career before she enjoyed many decades of retirement in Florida. Ardys was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She had a heart of gold and was willing to help anyone who needed it. Ardys was a devout Christian. She loved attending church, reading the Bible, and learning from her daily devotions.

Ardys will forever be remembered by her daughter, May (Greg) Endejan and granddaughter, Angela (Scott) Bins. She will also be remembered by many other relatives and friends. "The memory of a good person is a blessing." Proverbs 10:7

A public memorial service will be held for Ardys at Highland Memorial Park (14875 W Greenfield Ave, New Berlin) on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Nieman of St. John's Lutheran Church in West Bend officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ardys' name to the Disabled American Veterans or the American Heart Association.

Ardys' family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Cedar Community Hospice for the loving care they provided.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ardys' arrangements.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service - West Bend
1315 W. Washington St.
West Bend, WI 53095
262-334-2776
