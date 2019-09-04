|
Arleen G. Pfeil
New Berlin - (nee Gellings), passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at the age of 80 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Leroy. Loving mom of Loren (Cheryl), Larry, Lee (Shelly) and Kathleen (Tom) Legate. Proud grandma of Colten, Allison, Cassidy, Caitlin, Noah, Kayla and Austin. Dear sister of Lloyd and the late Melvin, Alan, Carol and Glen. Visitation at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, 16880 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Friday, September 6 from 4 PM until 7 PM. Funeral Saturday 10 AM. at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church, 5847 Lilac Lane, Hales Corners. Please meet at church at 9:45 AM. Closed casket at church. Interment to follow Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019