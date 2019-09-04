Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitnall Park Lutheran Church
5847 Lilac Lane
Hales Corners, WI
Arleen G. Pfeil

Arleen G. Pfeil Notice
Arleen G. Pfeil

New Berlin - (nee Gellings), passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at the age of 80 with her family at her side. Beloved wife of Leroy. Loving mom of Loren (Cheryl), Larry, Lee (Shelly) and Kathleen (Tom) Legate. Proud grandma of Colten, Allison, Cassidy, Caitlin, Noah, Kayla and Austin. Dear sister of Lloyd and the late Melvin, Alan, Carol and Glen. Visitation at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME, 16880 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Friday, September 6 from 4 PM until 7 PM. Funeral Saturday 10 AM. at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church, 5847 Lilac Lane, Hales Corners. Please meet at church at 9:45 AM. Closed casket at church. Interment to follow Highland Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
