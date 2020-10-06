1/
Arleen "Pinto" (Kaasha) Gaedeke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arleen "Pinto" Gaedeke (nee Kaasha)

Milwaukee - Reunited with her husband Ralph of 63 years on October 3, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Loving mom of Diane (Steve) Imp, Darren Gaedeke and Dawn (Jim) Hana. Dear Nana of Katie Imp (Tony Thill), Andy Imp (Alex Vang) and Dan (Briqel) Imp. Sister of the late June (the late Art) Marinello, Stanley (Germaine) Bjork, Debbie Bjork and David (Michelle) Bjork. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, working in the lunch program for the school. Special thanks to Michelle, Lawanda and Mercy for taking good care of mom. Private services to be held with immediate family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaff Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved