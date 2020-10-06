Arleen "Pinto" Gaedeke (nee Kaasha)Milwaukee - Reunited with her husband Ralph of 63 years on October 3, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Loving mom of Diane (Steve) Imp, Darren Gaedeke and Dawn (Jim) Hana. Dear Nana of Katie Imp (Tony Thill), Andy Imp (Alex Vang) and Dan (Briqel) Imp. Sister of the late June (the late Art) Marinello, Stanley (Germaine) Bjork, Debbie Bjork and David (Michelle) Bjork. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, working in the lunch program for the school. Special thanks to Michelle, Lawanda and Mercy for taking good care of mom. Private services to be held with immediate family.