Arleen Grzelak Notice
Born on February 26, 1931, Arleen Maryann Grzelak (nee Palinski) of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on January 2, at the age of 88. God truly blessed Arleen with Robert, her caring, devoted husband of 63 years. Loving mother of three children, Richard, Karen (Greg) Raasch and Kathie (Mordy) Fandrei. Proud grandmother of Anne Stadick. Arleen will be missed by her neighbors, other relatives and friends, and by her dog, Pico. Visitation will be held at St. Rita Parish, 2318 South 61st Street, West Allis on Saturday, January 11 from 9:00am until the time of a Christian remembrance service at 10:30am. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Legacy.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
