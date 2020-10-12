Arleen Ovina MeyerAge 97 and longtime resident of Wauwatosa passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, at Care-Age of Brookfield where she resided for the past two years. Born on Nov. 15, 1922, in Camp Douglas, WI to John and Katherine Mortensen and raised on the family farm. She married Forrest Meyer and they celebrated 75 wonderful years together until Forrest's death in 2018. Upon moving to Wauwatosa, Arleen was a substitute teacher in many area elementary schools before serving as a special education aide. In retirement, she and Forrest volunteered at Froedtert Hospital for 24 years, traveled extensively throughout the world, and enjoyed gardening. Arleen was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. In addition to her husband, preceded in death by her parents, infant son, James, a son-in-law, James Spencer, a sister, and four brothers. Loving mother of Judy Spencer, Jane (Rich) Cieslak, and Patricia (David) Staszak. Dear grandmother of Lisa and Heidi (Greg Thompson) Spencer, Scott (K.D.), Steven (Megan), and Brian (Carrie) Cieslak, Nikki (Chris) Hayter, Erin (Jared) Main, and Megan Staszak. Great grandmother of Naya Spencer, Katelyn, Noah, Aiden, Claire, and Cameron Cieslak, and Olivia and Nolan Main. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The family extends special thanks to the staff at Care-Age of Brookfield for the care they provided Arleen, especially Molly and Tami. Visitation on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 12012 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa from 12:30 PM until the time of funeral service at 1 PM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.