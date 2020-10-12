1/
Arleen Ovina Meyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arleen Ovina Meyer

Age 97 and longtime resident of Wauwatosa passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, at Care-Age of Brookfield where she resided for the past two years. Born on Nov. 15, 1922, in Camp Douglas, WI to John and Katherine Mortensen and raised on the family farm. She married Forrest Meyer and they celebrated 75 wonderful years together until Forrest's death in 2018. Upon moving to Wauwatosa, Arleen was a substitute teacher in many area elementary schools before serving as a special education aide. In retirement, she and Forrest volunteered at Froedtert Hospital for 24 years, traveled extensively throughout the world, and enjoyed gardening. Arleen was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. In addition to her husband, preceded in death by her parents, infant son, James, a son-in-law, James Spencer, a sister, and four brothers. Loving mother of Judy Spencer, Jane (Rich) Cieslak, and Patricia (David) Staszak. Dear grandmother of Lisa and Heidi (Greg Thompson) Spencer, Scott (K.D.), Steven (Megan), and Brian (Carrie) Cieslak, Nikki (Chris) Hayter, Erin (Jared) Main, and Megan Staszak. Great grandmother of Naya Spencer, Katelyn, Noah, Aiden, Claire, and Cameron Cieslak, and Olivia and Nolan Main. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The family extends special thanks to the staff at Care-Age of Brookfield for the care they provided Arleen, especially Molly and Tami. Visitation on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 12012 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa from 12:30 PM until the time of funeral service at 1 PM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved