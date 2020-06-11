Arlene A. Clements(nee Jendrzejewski) Reunited with her husband Raymond on May 31, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Cherished mother of Timothy (Amy) and Mark. Loving grandma of Casey and Jordan. Further survived by 4 brothers, 1 sister, other relatives and friends.Visitation Wednesday, June 10 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.