(nee Jendrzejewski) Reunited with her husband Raymond on May 31, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Cherished mother of Timothy (Amy) and Mark. Loving grandma of Casey and Jordan. Further survived by 4 brothers, 1 sister, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, June 10 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUN
10
Service
11:00 AM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
June 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
