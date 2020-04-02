|
Arlene A. Horton RN (nee Zyniecki)
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life March 31, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Preceded in death by daughter Eileen Nowak. Beloved wife of Donald for 64 years. Loving mom of Mary (Steve) Grote, Kathy (Jim) Winter, Mike (Lisa) Horton, Elizabeth (Tom) Mussa and Charlie Horton. Dear Nana to grandchildren Kristy, Chase, Nic, Tommy, Sierra, Kelsey, Sean and great-grandchildren Dominick and Carmen. Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Further survived by other family and friends. Special thanks to Nana's best friend Ginny Rinaldi and to the loving and caring staff who became her family at Villa St. Francis. Due to recent health and safety concerns a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
