Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Village of Manor Park Palmer House Chapel
3023 S 84th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Village of Manor Park Palmer House Chapel
3023 S 84th St.
Milwaukee, WI
Arlene C. Freiberg

Freiberg, Arlene C. (Nee Blink) Found peace, July 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving mother of William (Betsy), Richard (Shelley), Linda (Ted), Janice (Mike) and Steve (Randi). Proud grandmother of Douglas (JoElle), Katie, Diana, Crystal (Forrest), Janeka (Keith), Emily (Mario) and Addie. Proud great grandmother of Seija, Kaylee, Landen, Liam, Aubrie, Benjamin, Mario and McKenzie. Arlene is also survived by other relatives and friends. Arlene is preceded in death by her late loving husband Frank, grandson Robert and her brothers and sisters. Visitation to be held September 7, 2019 at Village of Manor Park Palmer House Chapel 3023 S 84th St. Milwaukee, WI. from 1pm to 4pm. Service at 2pm. A warm thank you to all of the special care given to Arlene by VMP and Vitas. Arlene was truly loved and will be dearly missed.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
