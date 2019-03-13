Services
Rasberry, Arlene C. (nee Koronka) February 21, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Loving wife of Bobby for 58 years. Caring and supportive mother of David (Deanna), Traci (Chris) Pyhel and Michael (Trish). Beloved Grammy of Robert, Brandon, Madison, McKenzie and Zoe. Close sister of Clem Jr., Carol and June Ellen. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Clem Sr. and Clara Koronka. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 16 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
