Mulvaney, Arlene Charlotte (Nee Sauer) Of Mequon. Found Peace on March 13, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late James C. Mulvaney. Loving mother of Kim White, Mark Mulvaney and Bridget (Todd) Goebel. Further survived by 8 grandchildren, her brother Eugene (Carol) Sauers, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, March 24th from 1:00 pm until time of Memorial Service at 3:00 pm. For further information see funeral home web site.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019