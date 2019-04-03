|
|
D'Alessio, Arlene Passed away April 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Perry for 69 years. Loving mother of Sandra (David) Repinski, Debra D'Alessio, and Perry (Angela) D'Alessio. Proud grandmother of Michelle, Lisa, James, and Paul, and 6 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6 at 2 PM at the funeral home. Visitation from 1 PM until the time of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019