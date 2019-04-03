Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene D'Alessio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene D'Alessio

Notice Condolences Flowers

Arlene D'Alessio Notice
D'Alessio, Arlene Passed away April 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Perry for 69 years. Loving mother of Sandra (David) Repinski, Debra D'Alessio, and Perry (Angela) D'Alessio. Proud grandmother of Michelle, Lisa, James, and Paul, and 6 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6 at 2 PM at the funeral home. Visitation from 1 PM until the time of service.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now