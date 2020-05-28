Arlene D. Kozlowski(nee Kenny) Passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene "Gino", son Terry Higgins and daughter Tina Higgins. Arlene is survived by her sons Brian (Carol) Higgins and Jeff (Jan) Higgins. Also other relatives and friends.Visitation Wednesday, May 27 at the FUNERAL HOME from 10:30 to 11:30 AM with fewer than 10 people at a time. Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.