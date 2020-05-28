Arlene D. Kozlowski
Arlene D. Kozlowski

(nee Kenny) Passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene "Gino", son Terry Higgins and daughter Tina Higgins. Arlene is survived by her sons Brian (Carol) Higgins and Jeff (Jan) Higgins. Also other relatives and friends.

Visitation Wednesday, May 27 at the FUNERAL HOME from 10:30 to 11:30 AM with fewer than 10 people at a time. Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 25, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
