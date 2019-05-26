|
DeBuhr, Arlene DeBuhr, Arlene (nee Oberg) May 17, 2019, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Selwyn. Loving mother of Christine DeBuhr and Mary DeBuhr. Cherished grandmother of Vanessa and Damien and great-grandmother of Devyn and Lula. Arlene had a kind, loving and generous spirit that touched all she met. She was a great blessing to her family and will be dearly missed. Arlene will be inurned with her husband Selwyn during a private family ceremony at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. Suminski / Weiss LifeStory Funeral Homes (414) 276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019