Arlene E. BontlyAge 94. Former longtime resident of Milwaukee passed away on Nov. 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years James C. Bontly. Beloved mother of Lynn (Daniel) Krueger, Lee, Craig, James J., and Mary Jo. Dear grandmother of nine grandchildren and proud "GG" of six great grandchildren. Further survived by one sister, Ruth, other relatives, and friends. Arlene was a faithful member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, an employee of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and dedicated volunteer at St. Coletta Day School and Children's Hospital. The family extends their deepest appreciation and thanks to Shelley and the entire staff at Elizabeth Residence Bayside Memory Care and to Lasonya and the staff of AseraCare Hospice for their loving care of Arlene over the past three years. Due to the current COVID situation, a private mass for the family will be celebrated with burial to follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Arlene may be made to either St. Coletta Day School, 1740 N. 55th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208 or Children's Wisconsin's Community Health Education Outreach Fund c/o Children's WI Foundation, MS 3050, P.O. Box 1997, Milwaukee, WI 53201.