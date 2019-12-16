Services
Arlene E. Winkelman

Arlene E. Winkelman

We lost a dearly loved wife, mother and grandma. Arlene Emma Winkelman (nee Dieball) went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 15, 2019 at the age of 79. She was an amazing lady who always put others ahead of herself. Arlene cherished her time with family.

She is the beloved wife of Dick for 59 years. Mother of Linda, Nancy, Karen and Richard. Grandma of Chad, Kristen, Andy, Brandon, Miranda and R.J. Sister of Marilyn Dieball. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by 4 brothers; Lloyd, Erv, Alvin, Fritz Dieball and sister Doris Becherer.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at GALILEE LUTHERAN CHURCH; N24 W26430 Crestview Dr., Pewaukee. Private burial will take place at St. Paul UCC Cemetery in the town of Erin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are greatly appreciated in Arlene's name to the family for her .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
