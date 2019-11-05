|
|
Arlene Elsner
West Bend - nee Schmidt, formerly of Milwaukee. October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Kathleen (Ed) Norris, Mary Ann (Arwin Karow) Johnson and Jean (Arlyn) Johnson. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, borther Robert (the late Carol) Schmidt and sister-in-law Kay (the late Richard) Schmidt, other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Fri, Nov 8 at 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N 8th Ave, West Bend. Gathering at church Fri from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Eye Institute of the Medical College of Wisconsin or Holy Angels Catholic Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019