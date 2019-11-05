Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2301
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
138 N 8th Ave,
West Bend, WI

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
138 N 8th Ave
West Bend, WI

Arlene Elsner Notice
West Bend - nee Schmidt, formerly of Milwaukee. October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Kathleen (Ed) Norris, Mary Ann (Arwin Karow) Johnson and Jean (Arlyn) Johnson. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, borther Robert (the late Carol) Schmidt and sister-in-law Kay (the late Richard) Schmidt, other relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Fri, Nov 8 at 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N 8th Ave, West Bend. Gathering at church Fri from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Eye Institute of the Medical College of Wisconsin or Holy Angels Catholic Church.

Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend

262-334-2301

www.schmidtfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
