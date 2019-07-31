Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Arlene F. Beyersdorf


1920 - 2019
Arlene F. Beyersdorf Notice
Beyersdorf, Arlene F. Saturday, July 27, 2019, age 99. Wife of the late George Beyersdorf. Mother of Lynn Kozlowski, Wendy Manor (Maxine Mann), Dean Beyersdorf, and the late Gary Beyersdorf. Grandmother of Jodi (Matt) Matuszak. Great-grandmother of Morgan and Madison. Preceded in death by brother Bernard Oetken and son-in-law Larry Kozlowski. Arlene was an extraordinary person. She was extraordinary for her many years of helping others. At age 55, Arlene developed her own one woman "business" of care giving services. For the next 30 years, she volunteered her services to hundreds of people. She performed intimate personal care, provided transportation, shopped, cooked meals, read, attended the dying, and provided companionship. She also donated over 100 pints of blood to the Milwaukee Blood Center. Arlene was also extraordinary for her physical strength, endurance and love of strenuous physical activities. With her husband she dug a basement by hand underneath their first home using only a pick axe and shovel. They built a second home by hand except for electrical, plumbing and digging the basement. As a young woman she rode her balloon-tired bicycle from Milwaukee to Beaver Dam in one day. When she was 70 years old, she rode her bicycle 76 miles around Milwaukee in one day. Arlene loved to shovel snow and couldn't wait for the next snowfall. Finally, she was extraordinary for her uplifting personality. Even at the end of her life with Dementia, she was still giving of her humor, wit and compliments. Arlene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in West Allis, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, August 4, 2019, 10:30AM-12PM. Celebration of Life at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the or Hunger Task Force. Special thanks to Enga for 4 1/2 years, who provided exceptional care as her live-in caregiver.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
