Helm, Arlene Born to Eternal Life on April 12, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Wife of the late Paul J. Helm of Menomonee Falls, WI. She will be deeply missed by her 5 children; Douglas (Laurie) Helm, Nancy (Patrick) Downey, Barbara Helm (Dave Schryer), Paul (Maureen) Helm, and Liz Helm (Patrick O'Toole). Arlene is also survived by her loving grandchildren; Nicole Helm, Rena (Chris) Ludden, Erin (Josh) Zugelder, Adam (Kristin) Nickel, Jessica (Terry) Barriner, Keith (Nicole) Helm, and Sam Helm (Nikki Kreutzer). Further survived by great grandchildren; Jada, Denver, Oliver, Hope, Tytus, AJ, Ezekiel, Sadie, Henry, Adien, William, and Lucas. Sister of Helen Cherney and Nadine (Frank) Monroe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation for Arlene will be held Wed. April 17 at the Funeral Home from 4 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7 PM. Burial will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park on Thurs. April 18 at 11 AM. Please meet in the Red Parking Area.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019