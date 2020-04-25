Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Cigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene J. Cigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene J. Cigan Notice
Arlene J. Cigan

Wauwatosa - Arlene J. Cigan was welcomed into Heaven on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick L. Cigan. They had enjoyed 49 years together. Her smile and her love will be missed by her children, Dave (Karen) Cigan, Judy (Mark) Ford, Jim (Josh) Cigan, and Mary (Jeff) Cigan; grandchildren, Jamie Cigan, Jenny (Carl) Pfendner, and Justin (Kelly) Ford; great grandchildren, Hunter, Sierra, and Maycee Arlene; niece, Rosie (Jim) Nieznanski; nephews, Rodney (Julie) and Randy (Heather) Beadles as well as other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, preceded in death by her parents, Gustave and Alma Twete; brother, Gerald Twete; and nephew, Dan Twete. Arlene was born March 8, 1928, in Black River Falls, WI. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking for family get togethers. Baking was her specialty, especially her pumpkin bread and rhubarb dessert. She was an avid Brewers fan and enjoyed fishing up at her lake home. A special thank you to everyone at Elmbrook Hospital who took such good care of Arlene. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. A private service for immediate family is planned with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline