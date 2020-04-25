|
Arlene J. Cigan
Wauwatosa - Arlene J. Cigan was welcomed into Heaven on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick L. Cigan. They had enjoyed 49 years together. Her smile and her love will be missed by her children, Dave (Karen) Cigan, Judy (Mark) Ford, Jim (Josh) Cigan, and Mary (Jeff) Cigan; grandchildren, Jamie Cigan, Jenny (Carl) Pfendner, and Justin (Kelly) Ford; great grandchildren, Hunter, Sierra, and Maycee Arlene; niece, Rosie (Jim) Nieznanski; nephews, Rodney (Julie) and Randy (Heather) Beadles as well as other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, preceded in death by her parents, Gustave and Alma Twete; brother, Gerald Twete; and nephew, Dan Twete. Arlene was born March 8, 1928, in Black River Falls, WI. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking for family get togethers. Baking was her specialty, especially her pumpkin bread and rhubarb dessert. She was an avid Brewers fan and enjoyed fishing up at her lake home. A special thank you to everyone at Elmbrook Hospital who took such good care of Arlene. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. A private service for immediate family is planned with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020