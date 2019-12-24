|
Arlene J. Laack
Pewaukee - (nee Rogahn) Found peace on December 22, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late Marvin. Cherished mother of Marvin "Smokey" (Jean), Patti Nowak, Lori Anderson, Scott, and the late Ronald. Beloved grandma of Julie, Brian, Jonathan, Thomas, Nicholas, Bonnie, Kelly, Jessica, and Joseph. Proud great-grandma of 16 and great-great-grandma of 2. Dear sister of Deanna Shanahan and the late Janis Balzer. Further survived by many relatives and friends.
Arlene was a Past Worthy Matron of Electa Chapter #75 of the Order of Eastern Star. She worked at the West Allis Fish Market for over 30 years. Arlene enjoyed gardening, gambling, traveling, cooking, baking, and spending time with family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Legacy Assisted Living and Seasons Hospice for all their loving care and support.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3 PM until time of services at 5 PM. To honor Arlene, please join us at the service by wearing her favorite pattern: polka dots. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019