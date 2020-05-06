Arlene J. Sobczak



(nee Duxbury) Died peacefully and entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Age 96. Loving mother of Alan (Mary) Sobczak, Dale (Joy) Sobczak and Kristy (Pat) McManus. Dear grandmother of Terry, Mike, Matt, Eric, Amy, Lorianne, Tiffany, Shannon and Bryan. Cherished great-grandmother of many and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Also loved by many other family and friends.



Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Adrian Sobczak and brother Howard Duxbury.



Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday, May 9, 2020, 1-2:45PM. Funeral Service at 3PM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice.













