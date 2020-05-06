Arlene J. Sobczak
Arlene J. Sobczak

(nee Duxbury) Died peacefully and entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Age 96. Loving mother of Alan (Mary) Sobczak, Dale (Joy) Sobczak and Kristy (Pat) McManus. Dear grandmother of Terry, Mike, Matt, Eric, Amy, Lorianne, Tiffany, Shannon and Bryan. Cherished great-grandmother of many and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Also loved by many other family and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Adrian Sobczak and brother Howard Duxbury.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday, May 9, 2020, 1-2:45PM. Funeral Service at 3PM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
1:00 - 2:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
MAY
9
Funeral service
3:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
