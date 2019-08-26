|
Konkol, Arlene (Nee Ratsch) Age 82. Born to eternal life on August 24, 2019. Loving wife of James for 59 years. Beloved mother of Wayne, Denise, and Troy (Janelle). Proud grandma of Allie, Victoria, Veronica and Vanessa. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Arlene was preceded in death by her brother Kenny. She will always be remembered for her delicious baked goods and cooking. Visitation at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego on Wednesday, August 28th from 2 to 5 PM. Funeral Mass 5 PM. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2019