Greenfield - Arlene Louise (nee Lueneburg) Bernthal was taken home to be with her Savior on April 16, 2020. She was born to Walter and Amanda (Stuessi) Lueneburg on August 24, 1930 in South Milwaukee,Wi and lived there for over 40 years. Arlene was married to Martin Bernthal on June 24, 1950 who preceded her in death on July 24, 2018. She is survived by 5 daughters and their husbands,16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren along with a brother and sister.

A Victory service will be held at a later date. Please see the funeral home website for a more detailed notice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Project Kinship:

clcbookhouse.org (kinship donations)

Or

Messiah Lutheran Church

12145 W Edgerton Ave.

Hales Corners, WI 53130

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
