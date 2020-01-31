Services
Germantown - Arlene Louise Ettl (nee Groth) of Germantown, formerly of Mequon found peace and eternal life on January 25th at the age of 87 after living with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Milwaukee to Sidney and Clara Groth. Beloved wife of the late Edward Ettl. Loving mother of Mary (Jeffrey) Cain, Steven (Beth) Ettl, Christine Jeffery and Douglas (Suzanne) Ettl. Dear grandmother of Noel (Melissa), Matthew (Amy), David (Maggie) Cain, Natalie (Philip) Harris, William, the late Aaron Ettl, Courtney (Danilo) Vinciguerra, Sydney (Scott) Nelson, Takoda Jeffery, and Elizabeth Tews. Great grandmother of John, Oliver, Evan, Marlow, Lilah, Grayson and Noah. Private Memorial Service held. Please refer to funeral home website for full obituary.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
