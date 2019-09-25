Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
Arlene M. Bohrer

Arlene M. Bohrer Notice
Arlene M. Bohrer

Formerly of Muskego. Passed away on September 23, 2019 at age 79 after a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Loving mother of Roxanne (Jeff) Voit and the late Randy Bohrer. Cherished grandmother of Rory (Crystal) Grouse, Jason Grouse, Alyssa (Dan) Spiering, Dan Williams, Samantha (Max Jacoby) Bohrer, Kyle Bohrer, and Kristen (Mike) Haydon-Bohrer. Further survived by 10 great-grandchildren, her best friend since high school Juanita Larke, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brother Ray (Monica) Wanker and her parents Frank and Lillian Wanker. Special thanks to Park Hills Assisted Living, Sunrise Assisted Living, and Hometown Hospice. A memorial service will be held Friday at Schaff Funeral Home at 6:00 PM. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until time of service.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
