Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Roman church
1710 W. Bolivar Ave
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Roman church
1710 W. Bolivar Ave.
Milwaukee - Kazinski, Arlene M. (Nee Slupianowski) Passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 at the age of 86. Devoted and loving wife of the late Raymond Kazinski. Preceded in death by her parents Harry and Marie and dear brother "Danny". Loving and cherished mother of Doug (Deb), Dan (Patty) and Lynn Kazinski. Dear grandma of Stephen, Zachary, Amber and Mason. Dearest long-time friend of Marge Latus and Lorraine Maas. Spiritual & loving friend of Sue Balcerek. Adoring friend of the "Golden Girls" at Autumn Lake. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Arlene was a dedicated Government employee and devout parish member of St. Helen/St. Roman Catholic churches. Sincere appreciation to her caregivers at Autumn Lake. Many thanks to all the amazing staff of the Reiman Cancer Center and their kind hearts. Warmest gratitude to those at Zilber Family Hospice who made Arlene's final days comfortable and peaceful. Arlene will always be remembered for her endless smiles, unconditional love and forgiving heart that she shared with those that surrounded her. Memorial gathering will be on Saturday October 12th from 9:00am - 10:45am at St. Roman church 1710 W. Bolivar Ave. A memorial mass will follow at 11am. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Arlene loved flowers but feel free to consider a contribution to the following in her memory as an alternate: Susan G Komen Breast Cancer https://ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html. Any other monetary donations will be used for masses in her name at St. Roman.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
