Arlene Mae Rachiele
Glenview, IL - Arlene Mae Rachiele, nee Behm, 94, of Glenview, IL and formerly of Wauwatosa and Brookfield, WI, passed away April 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Frederick J. Rachiele; loving mother of Jon (Krista) Rachiele; cherished grandmother of Devin Lee, Ian Frederick and Nolan Alan Rachiele; dear sister of the late Loren (Betty) Behm, Alice Kaluzny, Frederick, Myron "Mike" and Larry Behm. In 1965 she was married to Dr. Frederick J. Rachiele and they relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Their son Jon Gregory Rachiele was born in January, 1967 and Dr. Rachiele died after a struggle with cancer that same year. They remained in New Mexico, and Arlene was employed as Director of Nursing at Anna Kaseman Hospital in Albuquerque for four years. Arlene served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Marquette University Women, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa, the Lutheran Women in Missions, Valparaiso University Guild and the Milwaukee Lutheran High School Guild. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the where she volunteered for many years. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020