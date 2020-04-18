Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Rachiele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Mae Rachiele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Mae Rachiele Notice
Arlene Mae Rachiele

Glenview, IL - Arlene Mae Rachiele, nee Behm, 94, of Glenview, IL and formerly of Wauwatosa and Brookfield, WI, passed away April 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Frederick J. Rachiele; loving mother of Jon (Krista) Rachiele; cherished grandmother of Devin Lee, Ian Frederick and Nolan Alan Rachiele; dear sister of the late Loren (Betty) Behm, Alice Kaluzny, Frederick, Myron "Mike" and Larry Behm. In 1965 she was married to Dr. Frederick J. Rachiele and they relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Their son Jon Gregory Rachiele was born in January, 1967 and Dr. Rachiele died after a struggle with cancer that same year. They remained in New Mexico, and Arlene was employed as Director of Nursing at Anna Kaseman Hospital in Albuquerque for four years. Arlene served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Marquette University Women, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa, the Lutheran Women in Missions, Valparaiso University Guild and the Milwaukee Lutheran High School Guild. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the where she volunteered for many years. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline