|
|
Arlene Neelsen
(nee, Dziedzic) Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. Age 91. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene Neelsen. Deeply loved by her children Linda (Tom) Kenney, David (Marianne) Neelsen. Proud grandmother of Joy Kenney, Sarah (Kyle) Harvey, Michael (Lizzi) Neelsen, Kathleen (Eric) Pender. Loving GiGi to Franklin & Rae Harvey, and soon to be born Baby Pender. Arlene is also survived by her sister Patricia (Jim) O'loughlin. Many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. Arlene was a kind, loving, gentle woman, she will live on in our hearts forever.
A celebration of Arlene's life will be held when it is safe to do so.
Please see the Krause website at www.krausefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020