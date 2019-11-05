|
Arlene Norman
West Bend - On November 1, 2019 Arlene J Norman of Trenton Township passed away at the age of 82. She was born in Worcester, MA, one of 4 Children of Adrian and Theresa Latour. She leaves her sister in-law Janet Latour, Nephews Bob Latour and Peter Latour, Nieces Debra Campbell and Amy Weber, loving friends and her beloved cat Rusty. She was predeceased by her husband, John Norman.
Arlene Attended Ascension High School in Worcester, MA and the University of Massachusetts, followed by attending the Sorbonne Université in Paris to finely tune her love and knowledge of the French language.
She married her husband John in Worcester, MA in 1968. They moved to New York, Vermont and later Ohio. In the 1980's she made her final move to West Bend, WI where she remained for 38 years in a community she was proud to call her home. Arlene enjoyed many friendships, was involved with community clubs and committees and was enthusiastically involved in the Republican Party of Washington County. Funeral Services for Arlene will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday November 9 at the Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095) with Rev. Ron Risse presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00am until 11:45am. Interment will be at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019