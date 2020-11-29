Arlene R. Dejewski
Greendale - passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Arlene is survived by her son George; her grandchildren Abby and James; her sisters Kathy and Elaine along with nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Arlene is preceded in death by her loving husband James of 27 years; her parents John and Helen and her brother John.
Arlene was a member of The Red Hat Society for several years and was one of the original families to reside in Greendale.
Services and Celebration of Life will be held at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home (8910 W. Drexel Ave, Franklin) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3 pm until time of service at 6 pm. Future burial will take place at Woods National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association
.
The family would like to thank all friends and family for their support and reaching out during this difficult time.