Arlene R. Dejewski
Arlene R. Dejewski

Greendale - passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Arlene is survived by her son George; her grandchildren Abby and James; her sisters Kathy and Elaine along with nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Arlene is preceded in death by her loving husband James of 27 years; her parents John and Helen and her brother John.

Arlene was a member of The Red Hat Society for several years and was one of the original families to reside in Greendale.

Services and Celebration of Life will be held at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home (8910 W. Drexel Ave, Franklin) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3 pm until time of service at 6 pm. Future burial will take place at Woods National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association.

The family would like to thank all friends and family for their support and reaching out during this difficult time.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
03:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
DEC
1
Service
06:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
