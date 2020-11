Arlene R. DejewskiGreendale - passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Arlene is survived by her son George; her grandchildren Abby and James; her sisters Kathy and Elaine along with nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Arlene is preceded in death by her loving husband James of 27 years; her parents John and Helen and her brother John.Arlene was a member of The Red Hat Society for several years and was one of the original families to reside in Greendale.Services and Celebration of Life will be held at Max A Sass & Sons Funeral Home (8910 W. Drexel Ave, Franklin) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3 pm until time of service at 6 pm. Future burial will take place at Woods National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association The family would like to thank all friends and family for their support and reaching out during this difficult time.