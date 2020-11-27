Arlene R. MillerMilwaukee - (nee O'Dell) Went to join her beloved husband, Daniel and son, David on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, age 87 years. Loving mother of Vicki (George) Hassi. Dear mother-in-law of Lynn Miller. Proud grandma of Chris (Rebecca), Carrie (Brian), Kattie (Harrison), Kasey and Chelsea. Fond great-grandmother of Collin, Taylor, Mackenzie, Laila, Jackson and Lillie. Preceded in death by her siblings, Bonnie Geilfuss, Sybil Bertram and Tip O'Dell. Further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. If desired, memorials can be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Bay View.