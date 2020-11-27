1/1
Arlene R. Miller
Arlene R. Miller

Milwaukee - (nee O'Dell) Went to join her beloved husband, Daniel and son, David on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, age 87 years. Loving mother of Vicki (George) Hassi. Dear mother-in-law of Lynn Miller. Proud grandma of Chris (Rebecca), Carrie (Brian), Kattie (Harrison), Kasey and Chelsea. Fond great-grandmother of Collin, Taylor, Mackenzie, Laila, Jackson and Lillie. Preceded in death by her siblings, Bonnie Geilfuss, Sybil Bertram and Tip O'Dell. Further survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. If desired, memorials can be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Bay View.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
