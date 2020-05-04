Arlene R. Mroczkowski



(Nee Kupkowski) Born to eternal life surrounded by her loving family on May 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Clemens. Dearest mother of Judith (Martin) Demeter, Susan (Donald) Kerber, and James (Janet) Mroczkowski. Proud grandmother of Timothy, Daniel (Abigail), Thomas Demeter and Megan (Gregory) Holdahl, Andrew and Brian Kerber, and Eddie and the late Julia Mroczkowski. Proud great-grandmother of Robert and Anna Demeter. Further survived by her sister Evelyn Kolasinski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and dear friends.



Arlene was known as PeeWee because she was less than 5 feet tall. She was a member of the Old Timers Ball Players Association and the Riverwest Riverside High School reunion gang. She kept her home neat and orderly and her lawn was always groomed to perfection.



Arlene will be missed immensely as a loving, courageous, strong, supportive, caring and generous Mom and Grandma.



A special thank you to the Terrace House staff at Oak Hill and Vitas Hospice for their compassion and care.



Memorials in Arlene's name may be made to St. Rita's Catholic Church, West Allis. Private family visitation Wednesday at the funeral home. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store