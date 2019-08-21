|
Schneider, Arlene R. (Nee Schultz) of Menomonee Falls, Age 84 years. With heavy hearts, we said goodbye to mom on August 19,2019 as she went peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a devoted wife of the late Arthur. An understanding mother to Kathleen (David) Laughton and Steven (Jackie) Schneider. Extremely loving grandma and great grandma of Sara (Geoff) Lex, Alex (Kaila) and Dan Laughton, Owen, Noah, Emmy and Lucas. Dear sister of Charles Schultz and Irma Miller. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday August 24 at 10AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls (MEET AT CHURCH) followed by burial at St. Mary's Church Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-7PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the Susan G. Koman Foundation appreciated. Mom is now in the arms of God and Many of our loved ones that have gone on to heaven before her. She will be missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019