Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene R. Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene R. Schneider Notice
Schneider, Arlene R. (Nee Schultz) of Menomonee Falls, Age 84 years. With heavy hearts, we said goodbye to mom on August 19,2019 as she went peacefully surrounded by her family. She was a devoted wife of the late Arthur. An understanding mother to Kathleen (David) Laughton and Steven (Jackie) Schneider. Extremely loving grandma and great grandma of Sara (Geoff) Lex, Alex (Kaila) and Dan Laughton, Owen, Noah, Emmy and Lucas. Dear sister of Charles Schultz and Irma Miller. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday August 24 at 10AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls (MEET AT CHURCH) followed by burial at St. Mary's Church Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-7PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the Susan G. Koman Foundation appreciated. Mom is now in the arms of God and Many of our loved ones that have gone on to heaven before her. She will be missed.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline