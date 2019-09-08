|
Arlene Rose Schuhmann
Milwaukee - Found peace on September 6, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving mother of Vicki (Lon) Barsch, Jeff (Maria) Stafford and Tony (Tracy) Stafford. Dear grandmother of Alex (Nicole) Stafford and Katie (Alex) Daley of Maryland. Sister of Jeanne (Lynn) Tornor. Further survived by great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 6 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 7 PM Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019