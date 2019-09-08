Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 W. North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 W. North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Schuhmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Rose Schuhmann


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Rose Schuhmann Notice
Arlene Rose Schuhmann

Milwaukee - Found peace on September 6, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving mother of Vicki (Lon) Barsch, Jeff (Maria) Stafford and Tony (Tracy) Stafford. Dear grandmother of Alex (Nicole) Stafford and Katie (Alex) Daley of Maryland. Sister of Jeanne (Lynn) Tornor. Further survived by great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 6 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 7 PM Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline