Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
ALEXIAN VILLAGE CHAPEL, Holy Spirit Chapel
9301 N. 76th Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
ALEXIAN VILLAGE CHAPEL, Holy Spirit Chapel
9301 N. 76th Street
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Lillie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Ruth Lillie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Ruth Lillie Notice
Arlene Ruth Lillie

Glendale - (Nee Nelius) Born to Eternal Life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of almost 90 years old. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert "Bob" Lillie. Loving mother of Jeff (Lenore), Jay and Jim (Meg). Cherished grandma of Jennifer Lillie (Eric Nordberg), Steven Lillie (Jill Heitman), Katie (Alex) Birch and Kristin Lillie (fiance Nick Bietz). "GiGi" to Evelyn Nordberg. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Voss and Betty Axtman. Arlene was an fanatical Beanie Baby collector, Pogo Online Game Enthusiast and avid traveler.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at ALEXIAN VILLAGE CHAPEL, Holy Spirit Chapel, 9301 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. If so desired, memorials to the appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline