Arlene Ruth Lillie
Glendale - (Nee Nelius) Born to Eternal Life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of almost 90 years old. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert "Bob" Lillie. Loving mother of Jeff (Lenore), Jay and Jim (Meg). Cherished grandma of Jennifer Lillie (Eric Nordberg), Steven Lillie (Jill Heitman), Katie (Alex) Birch and Kristin Lillie (fiance Nick Bietz). "GiGi" to Evelyn Nordberg. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sisters Dorothy Voss and Betty Axtman. Arlene was an fanatical Beanie Baby collector, Pogo Online Game Enthusiast and avid traveler.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at ALEXIAN VILLAGE CHAPEL, Holy Spirit Chapel, 9301 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. If so desired, memorials to the appreciated.
