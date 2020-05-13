Arlene Ruth Moyle
Pewaukee - Arlene Ruth Moyle, age 84, of Pewaukee died peacefully on Thursday, May 7th at her home in the loving company of her daughter and sons.
Arlene was born on February 28, 1936 to the late Leonard John (Jack) and Verna (Fiegel) Smith of Fox Lake, Wisconsin. She was the oldest daughter of three including Dorothy (Smith) Kumba of Beaver Dam and Eleanor (Smith) Unser of Fox Lake.
Arlene spent her early adult years raising six boys and one daughter in New Berlin, Wisconsin. While her children were growing up, she returned to school and graduated from Alverno College with degrees in business and philosophy, then worked at and retired from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. After retiring, she moved to Pewaukee where she easily made many great friends, was active in her church, organized social activities and helped write the monthly newsletter for her community. She loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends.
Arlene is survived by her sister Dorothy (Kumba). Her children, David (Mary), DuWayne (Karen), Daniel (Jacki), Michael (Marie), Steven, and Kristin. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her son, Douglas (1964), her sister, Eleanor (2013), and grandson, Zachary (2009).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church, St Joan of Arc in Nashota, Katy's Closet in Waukesha, and Lake Country Caring in Hartland.
The family would like to thank Arlene's many friends, Dr. Woodard of Froedtert Springdale Health Center and her staff, Froedtert Hospital doctors and nurses, and Season's Hospice staff for their compassionate care though the trying times prior to her passing.
Due to the current health restrictions a celebration of Arlene's life will be held at St. Joan of Arc in Nashotah at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020.