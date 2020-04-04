Services
Suminski/Weiss Funeral Home
1901 North Farwell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
(414) 744-5156
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Silverthorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Silverthorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Silverthorn Notice
Arlene Silverthorn

Born to Eternal Life April 2, 2020, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Addison W. Silverthorn, son James M. Silverthorn and brother Richard Heyer. Loving mother of Addison L. (Patricia), Richard (Sharon) and Thomas M. (Kathryn) Silverthorn. Cherished grandmother of Addison G. (Heidi), Brett (Amanda), Blake, Thomas C. (Jessica), Kaila and Kirstie Silverthorn, Stephanie (Andrew) Garcia, and Lindsey (Eric) Schulte. Proud great-grandmother of Samantha, Georgia, William, Grace, Lucas, and Isabelle.

Arlene was an avid golfer at Edgewater Golf Club in Grafton. She ran a bridge club for seniors at Glen Hills Middle School in Glendale and was involved in the Rusty Knights (retired teachers and staff from Nicolet High School.

Special Thank You to the staff at New Perspective North Shore and the staff of Lawless Hospice at Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon.

Private Family Services.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline