Arlene Silverthorn
Born to Eternal Life April 2, 2020, age 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Addison W. Silverthorn, son James M. Silverthorn and brother Richard Heyer. Loving mother of Addison L. (Patricia), Richard (Sharon) and Thomas M. (Kathryn) Silverthorn. Cherished grandmother of Addison G. (Heidi), Brett (Amanda), Blake, Thomas C. (Jessica), Kaila and Kirstie Silverthorn, Stephanie (Andrew) Garcia, and Lindsey (Eric) Schulte. Proud great-grandmother of Samantha, Georgia, William, Grace, Lucas, and Isabelle.
Arlene was an avid golfer at Edgewater Golf Club in Grafton. She ran a bridge club for seniors at Glen Hills Middle School in Glendale and was involved in the Rusty Knights (retired teachers and staff from Nicolet High School.
Special Thank You to the staff at New Perspective North Shore and the staff of Lawless Hospice at Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon.
Private Family Services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020