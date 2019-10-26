Services
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church
1375 Covered Bridge Rd.
Cedarburg, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church
1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Cedarburg, WI
Arlene T. Groth

Arlene T. Groth Notice
Arlene T. Groth

Cedarburg - (Nee Grasser) of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on October 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Howard. Loving mother of James (fiancée Monika Mitchell) Groth, Barbara (Frederick) Berres, Sue (Craig) Birnschein and Michael Groth. Dear sister of Marion (Marvin) Huiras and Paul (Ann) Grasser. Further survived by nine grandchildren, one great grandson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 - 12 Noon at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church 1375 Covered Bridge Rd. Cedarburg. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Sat. from 10:00 AM - 11:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2019
