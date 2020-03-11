Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009

Arlene W. Stockinger

Arlene W. Stockinger Notice
Arlene W. Stockinger

(Nee Glasenapp) Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, at age 76. Beloved wife of Joseph for 56 years. Loving mother of Matt (Ginny) Stockinger, Sharon Stockinger, Marilyn (Jeff) Shurkoff, and the late Mark Stockinger. Proud grandmother of Stephen, Jessie, and Kevin Stockinger, and Samantha and Madi Shurkoff. Great-grandmother of Maggie Stockinger. Sister of Joyce (the late Haven) Livingston, Alvin (the late Katy) Glasenapp, the late Elaine (the late George) Schubert, and the late Jean (the late Joseph) Hulman. Sister-in-law of Ruth (Roger) Fischer and the late Maxine Berefsky. Also loved by other family and friends.

Arlene retired from Central Bank in West Allis in 1998 as Assistant Vice President. She was a wonderful and perfect wife, mother, and grandmother.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, from 3-6:45PM. Service at 7PM. Meet at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 10AM for final viewing and procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2020
