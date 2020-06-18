Arlette S. Platt
Milwaukee - (Nee Sager) Passed away June 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Morton L. Platt. Cherished mother of Carolyn Platt, Meredith (Jim) Suffoletta, Richard (Cathy) Platt and Robert (Nora) Platt. Loving grandmother of Paul and Julia Suffoletta; Max, Jake, Rubi, Elisabeth and Katie Platt. Also survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.
Private burial at Mound Zion Cemetery, Brookfield. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.
Milwaukee - (Nee Sager) Passed away June 18, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Morton L. Platt. Cherished mother of Carolyn Platt, Meredith (Jim) Suffoletta, Richard (Cathy) Platt and Robert (Nora) Platt. Loving grandmother of Paul and Julia Suffoletta; Max, Jake, Rubi, Elisabeth and Katie Platt. Also survived by other loving relatives and dear friends.
Private burial at Mound Zion Cemetery, Brookfield. Memorial contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.