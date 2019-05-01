|
Detrie, Arliene C. (Nee Wincell) Went Home to the Lord and joined her beloved husband Larry on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 83. Cherished mother of Mark (Jean), Michael and Laura (Dale) Spear. Devoted grandma of Bernard (Jessica), Elizabeth, Nathan and Claire and great-grandma of Natalie. Dear sister-in-law of Jeanette Teske and Glen Detrie. Further survived by very special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. Auntie Lene was fondly thought of as a mom and grandma by many. She worked at the Butler Post Office for 30 years. She was an enthusiastic member of the Kettle Moraine Model T and Vintage Car Club for over 30 years and served as treasurer for many years. Arliene proudly volunteered at St Agnes Parish and loved tending her beautiful garden. Visitation on Saturday, May 4 from 11AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM at ST. AGNES CATHOLIC CHURCH; 12801 Fairmount Ave., Butler.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019