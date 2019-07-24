|
|
Anich, Arline E. "Lee" (Nee Zastrow) Went home to the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019, age 91 years. Cherished wife of the late Randolph for 68 years. Wonderful mother of Sharon (Herbert) Schmiedel. Grandmother of Julie (John) Lucey, Mark (Sue), Dean (Sue Bay) Schimedel. Great Grandmother of Morgan Lucey, Christel (Luke) Ingles, Michelle (Kenneth) Rojas, Jasper, and Milo Schmiedel. Special friend of Pastor Dave (Laura) Ambroso. Preceded in death by her brother Dr. Henry (Eleanor) Zastrow. Also survived by 3 great great-grandchildren, and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday from 4-5:30PM at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 5:30PM. Lee and Rudy were lifelong members of Zion UCC and in lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated. Lee's family would like to thank Dr. Dennis Mannino as well as Chrystal and the rest of the staff at Clement Manor for their wonderful care of Arline.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019