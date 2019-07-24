Resources
More Obituaries for Arline Anich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arline E. "Lee" Anich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arline E. "Lee" Anich Notice
Anich, Arline E. "Lee" (Nee Zastrow) Went home to the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019, age 91 years. Cherished wife of the late Randolph for 68 years. Wonderful mother of Sharon (Herbert) Schmiedel. Grandmother of Julie (John) Lucey, Mark (Sue), Dean (Sue Bay) Schimedel. Great Grandmother of Morgan Lucey, Christel (Luke) Ingles, Michelle (Kenneth) Rojas, Jasper, and Milo Schmiedel. Special friend of Pastor Dave (Laura) Ambroso. Preceded in death by her brother Dr. Henry (Eleanor) Zastrow. Also survived by 3 great great-grandchildren, and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday from 4-5:30PM at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 5:30PM. Lee and Rudy were lifelong members of Zion UCC and in lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated. Lee's family would like to thank Dr. Dennis Mannino as well as Chrystal and the rest of the staff at Clement Manor for their wonderful care of Arline.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline