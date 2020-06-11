Arline L. KwasniewskiMilwaukee - (Nee Kempski). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Ralph (Renate) Kwasniewski, Gary (the late Lynn) Kwasniewski, Dawn Marie (Robert) Weber, and Kevin Kwasniewski. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear Godmother of Del Januchowski. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.Arline was a proud member of the Mazur Polish Dancers of Milwaukee.Private family services have been held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.