Arline R. Gibeaut
(Nee Pettke) Passed away December 2, 2019, age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Maurice Gibeaut. Loving mother of Donna (David) Barker, David (Mary) Gibeaut and Duane Gibeaut. Also 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Marilyn (Jerry) Eckhart. Sister-in-law of Betty Pettke. Also other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brother Donald Pettke Sr. and sister Shirley DuDevoire.
Visiation Monday December 9, from 9:30 - 11 AM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - FAMILY CENTER, 12875 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield WI 53005, with Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment will follow the service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019