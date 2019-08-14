Services
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church
W359 N8512 Brown St.
Oconomowoc, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church
W359 N8512 Brown St.
Oconomowoc, WI
Arline R. Jensen


1939 - 2019
Arline R. Jensen Notice
Jensen, Arline R. Arline R. Jensen, age 79, of Oconomowoc died on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Heritage Lake Country in Hartland, WI. She was born December 14, 1939 in Chilton, daughter of the late Arthur & Eunice (Gerhartz) Nennig. Arline married Don R. Jensen on November 3, 1962 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Chilton. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church (W359 N8512 Brown St.) in Oconomowoc with Rev. Michael D. Strachota officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chilton. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Online Condolences: wietingfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019
