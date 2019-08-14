|
|
Jensen, Arline R. Arline R. Jensen, age 79, of Oconomowoc died on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Heritage Lake Country in Hartland, WI. She was born December 14, 1939 in Chilton, daughter of the late Arthur & Eunice (Gerhartz) Nennig. Arline married Don R. Jensen on November 3, 1962 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Chilton. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church (W359 N8512 Brown St.) in Oconomowoc with Rev. Michael D. Strachota officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chilton. Friends may call at the church from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Online Condolences: wietingfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019