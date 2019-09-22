|
Arline (Sturomski) Tyszka
Milwaukee - Arline (Sturomski) Tyszka hung up her nursing cap on August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by George Tyszka. She was loved and will be missed. She is survived by daughters, Nancy, Kathryn (Patrick Books), Mary Katz, and loving granddaughters Melanie and Madeleine, along with many friends and family. A celebration of her life will be held in The Chapel at The Village of Manor Park Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019