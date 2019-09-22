Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
The Chapel at The Village of Manor Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Arline Tyszka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arline (Sturomski) Tyszka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arline (Sturomski) Tyszka Notice
Arline (Sturomski) Tyszka

Milwaukee - Arline (Sturomski) Tyszka hung up her nursing cap on August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by George Tyszka. She was loved and will be missed. She is survived by daughters, Nancy, Kathryn (Patrick Books), Mary Katz, and loving granddaughters Melanie and Madeleine, along with many friends and family. A celebration of her life will be held in The Chapel at The Village of Manor Park Saturday September 28, 2019 at 10:30 am.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline