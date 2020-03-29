|
Arliss Ann Reul
Arliss Ann Reul, nee Hafeman passed away March 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband Dick (Richard) of 65 years and loving daughter Jane Peterson (Larry Yribia) of Denver, Colorado. An adopted daughter, Robin Thomas is deceased. She is also survived by 3 granddaughters, the sparkle of her life: Lauren Stotts (Tyler) of Loveland, Colorado; Audrey Biesk of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Natalie Yribia of Denver, Colorado. She was also loved and admired by 4 great grandchildren; Scarlet, age 8, Nile, age 6, Zephyr, age 3 and Ruby, 7 months.
Arliss was a legal secretary in a Milwaukee law firm and later enjoyed a second career as an Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Students at Nashota House Seminary. As a music lover, she played clarinet in the Oconomowoc Legion Band where she met Dick. She was a member of the Royal Bell Choir at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Delafield for 37 years.
Family and friends mourn the loss of this kind, generous wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who touched so many lives with her gentle spirit, selfless nature and kind heart.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Music Program or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020