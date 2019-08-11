|
Kolbe, Arlyn W. Passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Fern (nee Metz) Kolbe. Loving father of Kevin (Barbara) Kolbe, Mark Kolbe, John (Victoria) Boltik, Allen (Mary) Boltik, Kathleen (Garrett) Lafferty. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Carol Kolbe, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home TUESDAY, August 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M. Funeral Services at 12:00 P.M. Interment and Military Honors to follow at St. Martin of Tours Church Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019